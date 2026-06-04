Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber and Philippine Army play in basketball tournament

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers assigned to Task Force Saber, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, and a Philippine Army Soldier play in a basketball tournament during Exercise Salaknib 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, May 30, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined-arms operations, multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts to support regional stability. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)