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    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber and Philippine Army play in basketball tournament [Image 6 of 9]

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    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber and Philippine Army play in basketball tournament

    PHILIPPINES

    05.29.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart 

    25th Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Pfc. Cameron Osborne, a wheeled vehicle mechanic assigned to Task Force Saber, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, plays in a basketball tournament during Exercise Salaknib 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, May 30, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined-arms operations, multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts to support regional stability. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2026
    Date Posted: 06.06.2026 06:36
    Photo ID: 9729734
    VIRIN: 260530-A-XD912-1006
    Resolution: 7786x5193
    Size: 15.59 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber and Philippine Army play in basketball tournament [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Olivia Cowart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber and Philippine Army play in basketball tournament
    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber and Philippine Army play in basketball tournament
    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber and Philippine Army play in basketball tournament
    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber and Philippine Army play in basketball tournament
    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber and Philippine Army play in basketball tournament
    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber and Philippine Army play in basketball tournament
    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber and Philippine Army play in basketball tournament
    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber and Philippine Army play in basketball tournament
    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber and Philippine Army play in basketball tournament

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    TAGS

    Salaknib
    JPMRC-X
    Philippines
    25th Infantry Division
    US Army
    Basketball

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