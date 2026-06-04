U.S. Army Pfc. Cameron Osborne, a wheeled vehicle mechanic assigned to Task Force Saber, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, plays in a basketball tournament during Exercise Salaknib 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, May 30, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined-arms operations, multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts to support regional stability. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2026 06:36
|Photo ID:
|9729734
|VIRIN:
|260530-A-XD912-1006
|Resolution:
|7786x5193
|Size:
|15.59 MB
|Location:
|PH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber and Philippine Army play in basketball tournament [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Olivia Cowart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.