(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    George Washington Recognizes Warfighter of the Week [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    George Washington Recognizes Warfighter of the Week

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.04.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Crowley 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Daniel Williamson, from Texas, assigned to media department, poses for a photo with his chain of command after being awarded Warfighter of the Week on the bridge of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while underway in the Philippine Sea, June 5, 2026. The George Washington Carrier Strike Group (GWACSG) is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premiere forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Tyler Crowley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.06.2026 02:19
    Photo ID: 9729674
    VIRIN: 260605-N-UM953-1019
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 5.05 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, George Washington Recognizes Warfighter of the Week [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Tyler Crowley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    George Washington Recognizes Warfighter of the Week
    George Washington Recognizes Warfighter of the Week

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Hico Native Honored as Warfighter of the Week aboard USS George Washington

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery