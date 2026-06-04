George Washington Recognizes Warfighter of the Week

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Aviation Administrationman Airman Apprentice Deangelo Williams, from Atlanta, assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 195, poses for a photo with his chain of command after being awarded Warfighter of the Week on the bridge of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while underway in the Philippine Sea, June 5, 2026. The George Washington Carrier Strike Group (GWACSG) is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premiere forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Tyler Crowley)