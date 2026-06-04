U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, the 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, visits Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, June 5, 2026. During his visit, Ruiz spoke to students and staff of Drill Instructor School and Basic Recruiting and Retention School. Ruiz visited to gain firsthand insight on the courses. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Jordan E. Gilbert)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2026 01:33
|Photo ID:
|9729664
|VIRIN:
|260605-M-RB959-8502
|Resolution:
|6335x4223
|Size:
|6.74 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SMMC Ruiz visits MCRD San Diego [Image 12 of 12], by GySgt Jordan Gilbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.