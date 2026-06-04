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    SMMC Ruiz visits MCRD San Diego [Image 7 of 12]

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    SMMC Ruiz visits MCRD San Diego

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2026

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Jordan Gilbert 

    Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, the 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, visits Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, June 5, 2026. During his visit, Ruiz spoke to students and staff of Drill Instructor School and Basic Recruiting and Retention School. Ruiz visited to gain firsthand insight on the courses. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Jordan E. Gilbert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.06.2026 01:33
    Photo ID: 9729661
    VIRIN: 260605-M-RB959-6035
    Resolution: 5260x3507
    Size: 1.99 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, SMMC Ruiz visits MCRD San Diego [Image 12 of 12], by GySgt Jordan Gilbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    SMMC Ruiz visits MCRD San Diego
    SMMC Ruiz visits MCRD San Diego
    SMMC Ruiz visits MCRD San Diego
    SMMC Ruiz visits MCRD San Diego
    SMMC Ruiz visits MCRD San Diego
    SMMC Ruiz visits MCRD San Diego
    SMMC Ruiz visits MCRD San Diego
    SMMC Ruiz visits MCRD San Diego
    SMMC Ruiz visits MCRD San Diego
    SMMC Ruiz visits MCRD San Diego
    SMMC Ruiz visits MCRD San Diego
    SMMC Ruiz visits MCRD San Diego

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    SMMC
    Recruit Depot
    MCRDSD
    Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps
    Marine Corps
    San Diego

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