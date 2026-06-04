SMMC Ruiz visits MCRD San Diego

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U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, the 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, visits Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, June 5, 2026. During his visit, Ruiz spoke to students and staff of Drill Instructor School and Basic Recruiting and Retention School. Ruiz visited to gain firsthand insight on the courses. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Jordan E. Gilbert)