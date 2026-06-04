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    Sailors Volunteer at Portland Union Gospel Mission [Image 6 of 7]

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    Sailors Volunteer at Portland Union Gospel Mission

    PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2026

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Pablo Chavez 

    Commander, Navy Region Northwest

    U.S. Navy Sailors pose for a photo during a community relations volunteer event at Portland Union Gospel Mission during Portland Rose Festival Fleet Week, Portland, Oregon, June 5, 2026. Portland Fleet Week, the nation’s longest-running at 119 years, marks 80 years of Navy participation in the city’s annual Rose Festival. The event showcases maritime capabilities, and connects citizens with Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen. Visiting service members also enjoy the hospitality of Portland, support various community service events, and participate in annual festivities across the city alongside the nation’s 250th anniversary celebrations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Pablo Chavez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 20:45
    Photo ID: 9729547
    VIRIN: 260605-N-GC571-8760
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 7.7 MB
    Location: PORTLAND, OREGON, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Sailors Volunteer at Portland Union Gospel Mission [Image 7 of 7], by SA Pablo Chavez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Sailors Volunteer at Portland Union Gospel Mission
    Sailors Volunteer at Portland Union Gospel Mission
    Sailors Volunteer at Portland Union Gospel Mission
    Sailors Volunteer at Portland Union Gospel Mission
    Sailors Volunteer at Portland Union Gospel Mission
    Sailors Volunteer at Portland Union Gospel Mission
    Sailors Volunteer at Portland Union Gospel Mission

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    Navy Region Northwest
    Portland Rose Festival
    CNRMW
    Portland Fleet Week 2026
    Nation250

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