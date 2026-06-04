Sailors Volunteer at Portland Union Gospel Mission

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U.S. Navy Boatswains Mate 1st Class Kayla Muller, left, Chief Religious Program Specialist Sheri Russel, and Interior Communications Electrician 2nd Class Eric Brannon, volunteer at Union Gospel Mission, sorting supplies, providing hospitality and assisting with meal preparation to support members of the local community during Portland Rose Festival Fleet Week, Portland, Oregon, June 5, 2026. Portland Fleet Week, the nation’s longest-running at 119 years, marks 80 years of Navy participation in the city’s annual Rose Festival. The event showcases maritime capabilities, and connects citizens with Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen. Visiting service members also enjoy the hospitality of Portland, support various community service events, and participate in annual festivities across the city alongside the nation’s 250th anniversary celebrations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Pablo Chavez)