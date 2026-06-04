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    Hawaiʻi National Guard 93rd Civil Support Team (93rd CST) and Hawaiʻi Island Fire Department train in readiness and response [Image 10 of 14]

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    Hawaiʻi National Guard 93rd Civil Support Team (93rd CST) and Hawaiʻi Island Fire Department train in readiness and response

    HILO, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Ret. Andrew Jackson 

    State of Hawaii, Department of Defense, Public Affairs Office

    Cpt. Dusty McCormick, a Survey Team Leader from the 93rd Civil Support Team (93rd CST), Hawaiʻi National Guard briefs members of the Hawaiʻi Island Fire Department about the nature of responding to a chemical, biological, nuclear explosive scene. The 93rd CST is in Hilo working with and training members of Hawaiʻi Island Fire Department. The days discussions centered around an introduction to the CST’s capabilities and establishing relationships between the first responders. The classroom portion was followed by a briefing on decontamination line procedures and a hands-on portion with members of the Hawaiʻi Fire Department. The day closed out with a demonstration of making initial entry onto a site with hazardous environments and a demonstration of collecting samples after the initial entry. The 93rd CST has annual engagements with each Hawaiʻi County’s first responders to maintain relationships and refresh training. (U.S. National Guard photo by retired Master Sgt. Andrew Lee Jackson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 20:09
    Photo ID: 9729503
    VIRIN: 260603-Z-IX631-1010
    Resolution: 5304x7952
    Size: 8.19 MB
    Location: HILO, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Hawaiʻi National Guard 93rd Civil Support Team (93rd CST) and Hawaiʻi Island Fire Department train in readiness and response [Image 14 of 14], by MSgt Ret. Andrew Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Hawaiʻi National Guard 93rd Civil Support Team (93rd CST) and Hawaiʻi Island Fire Department train in readiness and response
    Hawaiʻi National Guard 93rd Civil Support Team (93rd CST) and Hawaiʻi Island Fire Department train in readiness and response
    Hawaiʻi National Guard 93rd Civil Support Team (93rd CST) and Hawaiʻi Island Fire Department train in readiness and response
    Hawaiʻi National Guard 93rd Civil Support Team (93rd CST) and Hawaiʻi Island Fire Department train in readiness and response
    Hawaiʻi National Guard 93rd Civil Support Team (93rd CST) and Hawaiʻi Island Fire Department train in readiness and response
    Hawaiʻi National Guard 93rd Civil Support Team (93rd CST) and Hawaiʻi Island Fire Department train in readiness and response
    Hawaiʻi National Guard 93rd Civil Support Team (93rd CST) and Hawaiʻi Island Fire Department train in readiness and response
    Hawaiʻi National Guard 93rd Civil Support Team (93rd CST) and Hawaiʻi Island Fire Department train in readiness and response
    Hawaiʻi National Guard 93rd Civil Support Team (93rd CST) and Hawaiʻi Island Fire Department train in readiness and response
    Hawaiʻi National Guard 93rd Civil Support Team (93rd CST) and Hawaiʻi Island Fire Department train in readiness and response
    Hawaiʻi National Guard 93rd Civil Support Team (93rd CST) and Hawaiʻi Island Fire Department train in readiness and response
    Hawaiʻi National Guard 93rd Civil Support Team (93rd CST) and Hawaiʻi Island Fire Department train in readiness and response
    Hawaiʻi National Guard 93rd Civil Support Team (93rd CST) and Hawaiʻi Island Fire Department train in readiness and response
    Hawaiʻi National Guard 93rd Civil Support Team (93rd CST) and Hawaiʻi Island Fire Department train in readiness and response

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    Hawaii National Guard
    Hilo
    readiness
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    93rd Civil Support Team (93rd CST)

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