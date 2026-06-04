Hawaiʻi National Guard 93rd Civil Support Team (93rd CST) and Hawaiʻi Island Fire Department train in readiness and response

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Sgt. Kaialani Cruz of the 93rd Civil Support Team (93rd CST), Hawaiʻi National Guard briefs members of the Hawaiʻi Island Fire Department on the decontamination process after entering a chemical, biological, nuclear explosive scene. The 93rd CST is in Hilo working with and training members of Hawaiʻi Island Fire Department. The days discussions centered around an introduction to the CST’s capabilities and establishing relationships between the first responders. The classroom portion was followed by a briefing on decontamination line procedures and a hands-on portion with members of the Hawaiʻi Fire Department. The day closed out with a demonstration of making initial entry onto a site with hazardous environments and a demonstration of collecting samples after the initial entry. The 93rd CST has annual engagements with each Hawaiʻi County’s first responders to maintain relationships and refresh training. (U.S. National Guard photo by retired Master Sgt. Andrew Lee Jackson)