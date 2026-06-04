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    Farewell Ceremony held onboard USS Omaha (LCS 12) [Image 4 of 4] [Image 4 of 4]

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    Farewell Ceremony held onboard USS Omaha (LCS 12) [Image 4 of 4]

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2026

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Antonio Hinds-Parks 

    USS Omaha (LCS 12)

    Lt.j.g Kenneth Semidey-Rivera, right, assigned as the Assistant Chief Engineer to the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Omaha (LCS 12) shakes hands with Cmdr. Ryan Doyle, left, as he is awarded Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (NAM) during farewell ceremony, May. 18, 2026. Littoral combat ships are fast, optimally-manned, mission-tailored surface combatants that operate in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g Antonio Hinds-Parks)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 11:19
    Photo ID: 9727824
    VIRIN: 260518-N-BC342-6997
    Resolution: 2048x1536
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Farewell Ceremony held onboard USS Omaha (LCS 12) [Image 4 of 4] [Image 4 of 4], by LTJG Antonio Hinds-Parks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Farewell Ceremony held onboard USS Omaha (LCS 12) [Image 1 of 4]
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