Farewell Ceremony held onboard USS Omaha (LCS 12) [Image 4 of 4]

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Lt.j.g Kenneth Semidey-Rivera, right, assigned as the Assistant Chief Engineer to the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Omaha (LCS 12) shakes hands with Cmdr. Ryan Doyle, left, as he is awarded Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (NAM) during farewell ceremony, May. 18, 2026. Littoral combat ships are fast, optimally-manned, mission-tailored surface combatants that operate in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g Antonio Hinds-Parks)