Farewell Ceremony held onboard USS Omaha (LCS 12) [Image 1 of 4]

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Information Technician 1st class Nguyen, right, assigned to the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Omaha (LCS 12) shakes hands with Cmdr. Ryan Doyle, left, commanding officer of littoral combat ship USS Omaha (LCS 12), as he is awarded Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (NAM), May. 18, 2026. Littoral combat ships are fast, optimally-manned, mission-tailored surface combatants that operate in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g Antonio Hinds-Parks)