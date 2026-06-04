Farewell Ceremony held onboard USS Omaha (LCS 12) [Image 2 of 4]

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Cmdr. Ryan Doyle, left, commanding officer of Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Omaha (LCS 12) awards Logistics Specialist 3rd class Burney the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (NAM) during farewell ceremony, May. 18, 2026. Littoral combat ships are fast, optimally-manned, mission-tailored surface combatants that operate in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g Antonio Hinds-Parks)