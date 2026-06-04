PHOTO COURTESY OF SBRETT KEYES.
Staff Sgt. Brett Keyes poses in front of ambulance before he sets the night out on EMT duty.
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2026 11:12
|Photo ID:
|9727804
|VIRIN:
|260605-O-RH398-2472
|Resolution:
|1440x1440
|Size:
|509.9 KB
|Location:
|NEW CUMBERLAND, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Staff Sgt. Brett Keyes [Image 2 of 2], by Cynthia Stephenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army recruiter serves community as EMT
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