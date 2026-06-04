Army recruiter serves community as EMT

Photo By Cynthia Stephenson | PHOTO COURTESY OF SBRETT KEYES. Staff Sgt. Brett Keyes poses in front of ambulance before he sets the night out on EMT duty. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Cynthia Stephenson | PHOTO COURTESY OF SBRETT KEYES. Staff Sgt. Brett Keyes poses in front of ambulance...... read more read more

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa— Staff Sgt. Brett Keyes has built his life around service to Pennsylvania, his country and his community.

During the week, Keyes mentors Future Soldiers at the Bethlehem Army Recruiting Station. On weekends, he responds to emergencies as an emergency medical technician (EMT).

Whether guiding applicants through the Army enlistment process or responding to emergencies in an ambulance, Keyes said his mission remains the same: helping others when they need it most.

“I serve because those before me paved the way,” Keyes says. “I want to give back what was so freely given to me.” Keyes enlisted as an 11B infantryman after watching friends return home from deployments and training exercises.

“After seeing friends from high school come back from deployments and training, telling stories and sharing experiences,” he says. “I felt selfish that I wasn’t serving my country and went to the recruiting station to get more information.”

He chose the infantry because he “wanted to serve in a capacity that would give me excitement and experience to overcome adversity.”

Keyes said his Army experience continues to shape how he performs under pressure as both a Soldier and EMT. “Being able to function while under pressure is 100% the job of an Infantryman,” Keyes explains. “Tasks that are stressful become easier to accomplish.”

His interest in emergency medicine began during medical training with Army medics.

“I was always fascinated when our medic would come in and train us on medical to get us ready for any situation,” Keyes says. “I found myself always asking more questions and doing research.”

That interest eventually led him to EMT school.

“When I reached out to find out more information and sat down with the instructors for EMT school, I knew this was something I didn’t want to do, I needed to do,” he says.

Today, Keyes uses his Army and EMS experience to mentor Future Soldiers, Soldiers, students and members of his community in lifesaving skills such as cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and Stop the Bleed.

“The moment I knew I was making a difference was when I started to teach Stop the Bleed and CPR,” Keyes says. “The calls on the ambulance, the day-to-day duty of the Army is again unmatched to seeing that moment of confidence in the people taking the class or gaining the knowledge.”

He said watching people gain confidence during training remains one of the most rewarding parts of instruction. “Sometimes they come in and don’t fully understand, then when it finally clicks and you see the confidence build,” he says. “It is an unmatched feeling.”

For Keyes, those skills extend beyond professional responsibilities.

“I believe in if you know how to do interventions, you can help in any situation,” he says. “Family, for me, is my main reason.”

One emergency call continues to stay with him: a pediatric seizure response involving a child the same age as his daughter.

“When we got there my partner and I were perfectly in sync,” Keyes recalls. “All the training, studying, and experiences came into play. We were able to control the seizure, provide all necessary interventions, and get them to the hospital.”

Keyes said his EMS experience also helps him connect with applicants interested in service-oriented careers.

“My experience has helped make me a better Soldier for not only myself but for my peers. At any time, I can help them with any situation, from injury to knowledge. I find I relate with a lot more of our applicants who come in. Most have some experience with EMS or first responder world and we connect almost instantly.”

“I cannot thank the Army enough for making me the person I am today. I believe that everything I learned from the Army will help make me a better first responder and professional.”

As a Pennsylvania Army recruiter and EMT, Keyes continues to give back to the country he serves and the community he grew up in, using his training, experience and purpose to help others when it matters most.