Date Taken: 06.05.2026 Date Posted: 06.05.2026 11:12 Photo ID: 9727797 VIRIN: 260605-A-RH398-6703 Resolution: 1364x909 Size: 254.3 KB Location: PENNSYLVANIA, US

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This work, Staff Sgt. Brett Keyes, Lehigh Valley Company, training Future Soldiers [Image 2 of 2], by Cynthia Stephenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.