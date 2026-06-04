Staff Sgt. Brett Keyes, Lehigh Valley Company, training Future Soldiers during a Future Soldier Mega Event. Keyes is demonstrates critical life saving skills.
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2026 11:12
|Photo ID:
|9727797
|VIRIN:
|260605-A-RH398-6703
|Resolution:
|1364x909
|Size:
|254.3 KB
|Location:
|PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Staff Sgt. Brett Keyes, Lehigh Valley Company, training Future Soldiers [Image 2 of 2], by Cynthia Stephenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army recruiter serves community as EMT
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