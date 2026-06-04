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    Staff Sgt. Brett Keyes, Lehigh Valley Company, training Future Soldiers [Image 2 of 2]

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    Staff Sgt. Brett Keyes, Lehigh Valley Company, training Future Soldiers

    PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2026

    Photo by Cynthia Stephenson 

    U.S. Army Recruiting Harrisburg Battalion

    Staff Sgt. Brett Keyes, Lehigh Valley Company, training Future Soldiers during a Future Soldier Mega Event. Keyes is demonstrates critical life saving skills.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 11:12
    Photo ID: 9727797
    VIRIN: 260605-A-RH398-6703
    Resolution: 1364x909
    Size: 254.3 KB
    Location: PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Staff Sgt. Brett Keyes, Lehigh Valley Company, training Future Soldiers [Image 2 of 2], by Cynthia Stephenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Staff Sgt. Brett Keyes
    Staff Sgt. Brett Keyes, Lehigh Valley Company, training Future Soldiers

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