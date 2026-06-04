Chief of the National Guard Bureau Visits Service Members in Lithuania

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U.S. Air Force Gen. Steven S. Nordhaus, chief of the National Guard Bureau, presents a command coin to a U.S. Army Special Forces Soldier as Senior Enlisted Advisor John T. Raines III looks on at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, June 4, 2026. Coining is a long-standing military tradition in which a commander or senior leader recognizes a service member's exceptional performance with a personalized challenge coin during a handshake. V Corps is the U.S. Army's only forward-deployed corps, serving as the senior tactical headquarters for Army forces in Eastern Europe to deter conflict and provide combat-ready forces alongside our NATO Allies. V Corps is operationalizing and expanding the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative with Allies, rapidly integrating emerging technologies into training and tactical plans.

(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Max Elliott, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)