Chief of the National Guard Bureau Visits Service Members in Lithuania

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U.S. Air Force Gen. Steven S. Nordhaus, chief of the National Guard Bureau, presents a command coin to a U.S. Army Special Forces Soldier at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, June 4, 2026. Nordhaus visited service members deployed to Pabradė and shared a meal with troops in the dining facility before recognizing them for their contributions to the U.S. Army's rotational presence on NATO's eastern flank. V Corps is the U.S. Army's only forward-deployed corps, serving as the senior tactical headquarters for Army forces in Eastern Europe to deter conflict and provide combat-ready forces alongside our NATO Allies. V Corps is operationalizing and expanding the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative with Allies, rapidly integrating emerging technologies into training and tactical plans.

(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Max Elliott, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)