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    Chief of the National Guard Bureau Visits Service Members in Lithuania [Image 5 of 5]

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    Chief of the National Guard Bureau Visits Service Members in Lithuania

    PABRADE, LITHUANIA

    06.03.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Max Elliott 

    U.S. Army V Corps

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Steven S. Nordhaus, chief of the National Guard Bureau, prepares to present a coin to a U.S. Army Special Forces Soldier at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, June 4, 2026. Nordhaus, the senior uniformed officer of the National Guard, serves as the principal military adviser to the President and Secretary of Defense on matters involving non-federalized National Guard forces and is a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. V Corps is the U.S. Army's only forward-deployed corps, serving as the senior tactical headquarters for Army forces in Eastern Europe to deter conflict and provide combat-ready forces alongside our NATO Allies. V Corps is operationalizing and expanding the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative with Allies, rapidly integrating emerging technologies into training and tactical plans.
    (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Max Elliott, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 06:02
    Photo ID: 9727298
    VIRIN: 260603-A-ZT835-6685
    Resolution: 6502x4335
    Size: 6.28 MB
    Location: PABRADE, LT
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Chief of the National Guard Bureau Visits Service Members in Lithuania [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Max Elliott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Chief of the National Guard Bureau Visits Service Members in Lithuania
    Chief of the National Guard Bureau Visits Service Members in Lithuania
    Chief of the National Guard Bureau Visits Service Members in Lithuania
    Chief of the National Guard Bureau Visits Service Members in Lithuania
    Chief of the National Guard Bureau Visits Service Members in Lithuania

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    EUCOM
    V Corps
    Stronger Together
    Atlantic Resolve
    National Guard Bureau
    196th Sharpshooters

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