Chief of the National Guard Bureau Visits Service Members in Lithuania

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Gen. Steven S. Nordhaus, chief of the National Guard Bureau, prepares to present a coin to a U.S. Army Special Forces Soldier at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, June 4, 2026. Nordhaus, the senior uniformed officer of the National Guard, serves as the principal military adviser to the President and Secretary of Defense on matters involving non-federalized National Guard forces and is a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. V Corps is the U.S. Army's only forward-deployed corps, serving as the senior tactical headquarters for Army forces in Eastern Europe to deter conflict and provide combat-ready forces alongside our NATO Allies. V Corps is operationalizing and expanding the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative with Allies, rapidly integrating emerging technologies into training and tactical plans.

(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Max Elliott, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)