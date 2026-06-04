Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point conducts training

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Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Ethan McKenzie, an aviation survival technician assigned to Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point in Kapolei, Hawaii, waits to be hoisted to a Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter during training offshore Haleiwa, Hawaii, June 4, 2026. Specialized water survival and rescue techniques are mastered by Coast Guard aviation survival technicians to assist survivors in a variety of emergency situations. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Tyler Robertson)