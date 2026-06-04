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    Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point conducts training [Image 4 of 5]

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    Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point conducts training

    HALE'IWA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson  

    U.S. Coast Guard Oceania

    Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Ethan McKenzie, an aviation survival technician assigned to Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point in Kapolei, Hawaii, waits to be hoisted to a Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter during training offshore Haleiwa, Hawaii, June 4, 2026. Specialized water survival and rescue techniques are mastered by Coast Guard aviation survival technicians to assist survivors in a variety of emergency situations. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Tyler Robertson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 02:56
    Photo ID: 9727156
    VIRIN: 260604-G-OX937-1006
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 413.22 KB
    Location: HALE'IWA, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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