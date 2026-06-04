Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point conducts training

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Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Ethan McKenzie, an aviation survival technician assigned to Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point in Kapolei, Hawaii, prepares to be hoisted to an underway vessel from a Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter during training offshore Haleiwa, Hawaii, June 4, 2026. Coast Guard aviation survival technicians, commonly referred to as rescue swimmers, are trained to deploy from helicopters into open ocean environments to assist mariners in distress. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Tyler Robertson)