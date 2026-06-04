Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point conducts training

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Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Ethan McKenzie, an aviation survival technician assigned to Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point in Kapolei, Hawaii, watches a Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter makes an approach during training offshore Haleiwa, Hawaii, June 4, 2026. Barbers Point aircrews conduct training with local Coast Guard stations and contract vessels to maintain qualification currencies in order to be always ready. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Tyler Robertson)