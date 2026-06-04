Fair Wind and Following Seas: Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron

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From left to right, U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Steven Kern, the sergeant major of Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, Cpl. John Newton, a color guard with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (H&HS), Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and Lt. Col. Federico Mendizabal, the outgoing commanding officer of H&HS, MCAS Iwakuni, pose for a photo after a change of command ceremony at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, June 4, 2026. The change of command ceremony is a Marine Corps tradition which honors the outgoing commanding officer’s effort and dedication while also recognizing the oncoming commanding officer’s commitment to the unit. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Siwan Lewis)