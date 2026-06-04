Fair Wind and Following Seas: Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron

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U.S. Marines with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (H&HS), Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, march during a change of command ceremony at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, June 4, 2026. The change of command ceremony is a Marine Corps tradition which honors the outgoing commanding officer’s effort and dedication while also recognizing the oncoming commanding officer’s commitment to the unit. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Siwan Lewis)