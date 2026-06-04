(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fair Wind and Following Seas: Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron [Image 14 of 17]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fair Wind and Following Seas: Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    06.03.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Siwan Lewis 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Christopher Merrick, right, the oncoming commanding officer of Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (H&HS), Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, gives a speech during a change of command ceremony at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, June 4, 2026. The change of command ceremony is a Marine Corps tradition which honors the outgoing commanding officer’s effort and dedication while also recognizing the oncoming commanding officer’s commitment to the unit. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Siwan Lewis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 03:13
    Photo ID: 9727142
    VIRIN: 260604-M-XY994-1430
    Resolution: 7720x5149
    Size: 3.78 MB
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fair Wind and Following Seas: Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron [Image 17 of 17], by LCpl Siwan Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fair Wind and Following Seas: Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron
    Fair Wind and Following Seas: Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron
    Fair Wind and Following Seas: Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron
    Fair Wind and Following Seas: Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron
    Fair Wind and Following Seas: Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron
    Fair Wind and Following Seas: Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron
    Fair Wind and Following Seas: Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron
    Fair Wind and Following Seas: Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron
    Fair Wind and Following Seas: Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron
    Fair Wind and Following Seas: Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron
    Fair Wind and Following Seas: Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron
    Fair Wind and Following Seas: Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron
    Fair Wind and Following Seas: Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron
    Fair Wind and Following Seas: Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron
    Fair Wind and Following Seas: Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron
    Fair Wind and Following Seas: Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron
    Fair Wind and Following Seas: Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Authority
    USMC News
    Ceremony
    Tradition
    Officers
    CoC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery