Fair Wind and Following Seas: Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron

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U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Christopher Merrick, right, the oncoming commanding officer of Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (H&HS), Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, gives a speech during a change of command ceremony at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, June 4, 2026. The change of command ceremony is a Marine Corps tradition which honors the outgoing commanding officer’s effort and dedication while also recognizing the oncoming commanding officer’s commitment to the unit. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Siwan Lewis)