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    Newly standardized Mortars App simplifies complex fire control for modern Soldier needs [Image 1 of 2]

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    Newly standardized Mortars App simplifies complex fire control for modern Soldier needs

    UNITED STATES

    05.15.2024

    Photo by Eric Kowal 

    Picatinny Arsenal

    A Soldier interacts with the Mortars App during a Touch Point event at Ft. Bragg (then called Ft. Liberty), North Carolina in May 2024.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 15:11
    Photo ID: 9725879
    VIRIN: 240515-A-GY890-1001
    Resolution: 723x1432
    Size: 549.04 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Newly standardized Mortars App simplifies complex fire control for modern Soldier needs [Image 2 of 2], by Eric Kowal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Newly standardized Mortars App simplifies complex fire control for modern Soldier needs
    7 SFG (A) 4 BN POI

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