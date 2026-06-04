A Soldier interacts with the Mortars App during a Touch Point event at Ft. Bragg (then called Ft. Liberty), North Carolina in May 2024.
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 15:11
|Photo ID:
|9725879
|VIRIN:
|240515-A-GY890-1001
|Resolution:
|723x1432
|Size:
|549.04 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Newly standardized Mortars App simplifies complex fire control for modern Soldier needs [Image 2 of 2], by Eric Kowal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Newly standardized Mortars App simplifies complex fire control for modern Soldier needs
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