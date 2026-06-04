Date Taken: 05.15.2024 Date Posted: 06.04.2026 15:11 Photo ID: 9725879 VIRIN: 240515-A-GY890-1001 Resolution: 723x1432 Size: 549.04 KB Location: US

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This work, Newly standardized Mortars App simplifies complex fire control for modern Soldier needs [Image 2 of 2], by Eric Kowal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.