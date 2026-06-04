Green Berets from 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) practice shooting mortars on Jan. 22, 2026 at Eglin Air Force Base, FL. The training enhanced their skills to conduct a final culminating exercise that consisted of the suppression of enemy air defense on the range. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Craig Carter)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 15:11
|Photo ID:
|9725859
|VIRIN:
|260122-O-GY890-5920
|Resolution:
|5328x3552
|Size:
|5.72 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 7 SFG (A) 4 BN POI [Image 2 of 2], by Eric Kowal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Newly standardized Mortars App simplifies complex fire control for modern Soldier needs
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