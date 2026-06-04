7 SFG (A) 4 BN POI

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Green Berets from 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) practice shooting mortars on Jan. 22, 2026 at Eglin Air Force Base, FL. The training enhanced their skills to conduct a final culminating exercise that consisted of the suppression of enemy air defense on the range. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Craig Carter)