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    7 SFG (A) 4 BN POI [Image 2 of 2]

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    7 SFG (A) 4 BN POI

    UNITED STATES

    01.22.2026

    Photo by Eric Kowal 

    Picatinny Arsenal

    Green Berets from 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) practice shooting mortars on Jan. 22, 2026 at Eglin Air Force Base, FL. The training enhanced their skills to conduct a final culminating exercise that consisted of the suppression of enemy air defense on the range. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Craig Carter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 15:11
    Photo ID: 9725859
    VIRIN: 260122-O-GY890-5920
    Resolution: 5328x3552
    Size: 5.72 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 7 SFG (A) 4 BN POI [Image 2 of 2], by Eric Kowal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Newly standardized Mortars App simplifies complex fire control for modern Soldier needs
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