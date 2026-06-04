U.S. Navy Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, center, receives an overview of an L-band radar signal emulator from Mike Powell, director of advanced concepts, Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, left, during a visit to Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, California, June 2, 2026. U.S. Pacific Fleet delivers combat-ready naval forces to defend the homeland and U.S. interests throughout the region, provide credible deterrence, and strengthen U.S. alliances and partnerships to ensure a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Sypert)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 15:14
|Photo ID:
|9725852
|VIRIN:
|260602-N-TT369-3016
|Resolution:
|6119x4371
|Size:
|2.36 MB
|Location:
|RIDGECREST, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, COMPACFLT visits Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Christopher Sypert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.