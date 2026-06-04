COMPACFLT visits Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake

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U.S. Navy Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, center, receives an overview of an L-band radar signal emulator from Mike Powell, director of advanced concepts, Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, left, during a visit to Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, California, June 2, 2026. U.S. Pacific Fleet delivers combat-ready naval forces to defend the homeland and U.S. interests throughout the region, provide credible deterrence, and strengthen U.S. alliances and partnerships to ensure a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Sypert)