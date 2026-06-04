COMPACFLT visits Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, center, receives an overview of EA-18 Growler, assigned to Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (VX) 31, from U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Keith Hash, commander, Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division (NAWCWD), right, and Dan Carreño, executive director, NAWCWD, during a visit to Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, California, June 2, 2026. U.S. Pacific Fleet delivers combat-ready naval forces to defend the homeland and U.S. interests throughout the region, provide credible deterrence, and strengthen U.S. alliances and partnerships to ensure a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Sypert)