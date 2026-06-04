(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    COMPACFLT visits Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake [Image 3 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    COMPACFLT visits Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake

    RIDGECREST, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Sypert 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    U.S. Navy Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, center, receives an overview of EA-18 Growler, assigned to Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (VX) 31, from U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Keith Hash, commander, Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division (NAWCWD), right, and Dan Carreño, executive director, NAWCWD, during a visit to Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, California, June 2, 2026. U.S. Pacific Fleet delivers combat-ready naval forces to defend the homeland and U.S. interests throughout the region, provide credible deterrence, and strengthen U.S. alliances and partnerships to ensure a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Sypert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 15:14
    Photo ID: 9725846
    VIRIN: 260602-N-TT369-1061
    Resolution: 6328x4219
    Size: 2.14 MB
    Location: RIDGECREST, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COMPACFLT visits Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Christopher Sypert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    COMPACFLT visits Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake
    COMPACFLT visits Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake
    COMPACFLT visits Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake
    COMPACFLT visits Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake
    COMPACFLT visits Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake
    COMPACFLT visits Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CHINA LAKE
    PACFLT
    CPF
    NAWCWD
    KOEHLER

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery