COMPACFLT visits Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake

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U.S. Navy Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, center, receives an overview of squadron operations from U.S. Navy Capt. David Halpbern, commander, Naval Test Wing Pacific, left, and Dan Carreño, executive director, Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, during a visit to Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, California, June 2, 2026. U.S. Pacific Fleet delivers combat-ready naval forces to defend the homeland and U.S. interests throughout the region, provide credible deterrence, and strengthen U.S. alliances and partnerships to ensure a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Sypert)