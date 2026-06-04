BoneTape Pilot Study Conducted at NAMRU San Antonio

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Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston (May 15, 2026) Daniel Thompson, a research scientist with Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio, uses a new ultrasonic applicator for BoneTape resorbable fracture stabilization implant on an artificial skull at the Battlefield Health and Trauma Research Institute. Cohesys, producer of BoneTape, conducted a demonstration of their new ultrasonic applicator for BoneTape and a separate pilot study with oral surgeons from the Uniformed Services University and Brooke Army Medical Center to gather user feedback to support their upcoming U.S. Food and Drug Administration submission. Part of Navy Medicine Research & Development, NAMRU San Antonio supports Navy Medicine’s efforts to deliver expeditionary medicine systems, increase Sailor and Marine deployability, provide quality healthcare and recruit and retain medical personnel through gap-driven combat casualty care, craniofacial and directed energy research. Navy Medicine’s 44,000+ talented and ready forces optimize health readiness, deliver quality healthcare, and provide global expeditionary medical support to warfighters. (U.S. Navy Photo by Burrell Parmer /Released)