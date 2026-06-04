BoneTape Pilot Study Conducted at NAMRU San Antonio

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Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston (May 15, 2026) Janaina Bortolatto, vice president of Clinical Operations for Cohesys, prepares BoneTape for application on an artificial skull during a demonstration of a new ultrasonic applicator for BoneTape resorbable fracture stabilization implant at the Battlefield Health and Trauma Research Institute. BoneTape, a flexible tape intended to stabilize broken bones around the face and head, has been a part of Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio’s research portfolio since 2024. Part of Navy Medicine Research & Development, NAMRU San Antonio supports Navy Medicine’s efforts to deliver expeditionary medicine systems, increase Sailor and Marine deployability, provide quality healthcare and recruit and retain medical personnel through gap-driven combat casualty care, craniofacial and directed energy research. Navy Medicine’s 44,000+ talented and ready forces optimize health readiness, deliver quality healthcare, and provide global expeditionary medical support to warfighters. (U.S. Navy Photo by Burrell Parmer /Released)