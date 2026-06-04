BoneTape Pilot Study Conducted at NAMRU San Antonio

Photo By Burrell Parmer | Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston (May 15, 2026) Daniel Thompson, a research scientist assigned to Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio, uses a new ultrasonic applicator for BoneTape resorbable fracture stabilization implant on an artificial skull at the Battlefield Health and Trauma Research Institute. Cohesys, producer of BoneTape, conducted a demonstration of their new ultrasonic applicator for BoneTape and a separate pilot study with oral surgeons from the Uniformed Services University and Brooke Army Medical Center to gather user feedback to support their upcoming U.S. Food and Drug Administration submission. Part of Navy Medicine Research &amp; Development, NAMRU San Antonio supports Navy Medicine’s efforts to deliver expeditionary medicine systems, increase Sailor and Marine deployability, provide quality healthcare and recruit and retain medical personnel through gap-driven combat casualty care, craniofacial and directed energy research. Navy Medicine’s 44,000+ talented and ready forces optimize health readiness, deliver quality healthcare, and provide global expeditionary medical support to warfighters. (U.S. Navy Photo by Burrell Parmer /Released) see less | View Image Page

Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston – Cohesys, producer of BoneTape, working in partnership with Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio, conducted a demonstration of a new ultrasonic applicator for the BoneTape resorbable fracture stabilization implant at the Battlefield Health and Trauma Research Institute, May 14-15.

BoneTape, a flexible medical tape intended to stabilize broken bones around the face and head, has been a part of NAMRU San Antonio’s research portfolio since 2024.

Additionally, Cohesys staff performed a separate pilot study with oral surgeons from the Uniformed Services University (USU) and Brooke Army Medical Center (BAMC) to gather user feedback on the usability and function of the BoneTape implant and new applicator prototype to support their upcoming U.S. Food and Drug Administrationsubmission.

“I can see the benefit of the application related to fixation of non-weight bearing fractures in the head and neck,” said Capt. John Landis, a surgeon assigned to Ambulatory Surgical Unit Quantico, “The product was easy to manipulate, and the equipment was easy to use and troubleshoot.”

Nancy Millenbaugh, a principal investigator with NAMRU San Antonio, leads research into the use of BoneTape, with the command’s collaborators.

“While we have the capabilities to provide high quality research and data, collaborators provide specific expertise unique to each project that provides insight for specialized techniques and clinical perspective,” said Millenbaugh. “Collaboration with end users helps NAMRU San Antonio achieve our mission of supporting warfighter readiness and transitioning knowledge and products from experimental phases to actionable items and products.”

“I think it has potential for use in maxillofacial trauma of the midface but needs to have more research and clinic cases before the extent of use is determined,” said U.S. Army Col. Samira Thompson, with BAMC. “I don’t think it will ever replace the need for plate and screw fixation, but can be a great adjunct.”

Part of Navy Medicine Research & Development, NAMRU San Antonio supports Navy Medicine’s efforts to deliver expeditionary medicine systems, increase Sailor and Marine deployability, provide quality healthcare and recruit and retain medical personnel through gap-driven combat casualty care, craniofacial and directed energy research.

Navy Medicine’s 44,000+ talented and ready forces optimize health readiness, deliver quality healthcare, and provide global expeditionary medical support to warfighters.