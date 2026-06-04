US Airmen, Marines conduct cross-servicing prep for RAFL26

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U.S. Air Force A1C Dylan Montgomery, 493rd Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, conducts post-flight operations/checks with Lt Col Dustin Merritt, 493rd Fighter Squadron commander at Pirkkala Air Base, Finland, June 3, 2026. As Allied Air Command's premier tactical exercise, Ramstein Flag 26 tests the ability of U.S. and NATO forces to respond to emerging threats with immediate, decisive airpower. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Sarah Hedgman)