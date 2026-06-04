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    US Airmen, Marines conduct cross-servicing prep for RAFL26 [Image 2 of 6]

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    US Airmen, Marines conduct cross-servicing prep for RAFL26

    PIRKKALA (BIRKALA), FINLAND

    06.02.2026

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Sarah Hedgman 

    48th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force A1C Dylan Montgomery, 493rd Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, conducts post-flight operations/checks with Lt Col Dustin Merritt, 493rd Fighter Squadron commander at Pirkkala Air Base, Finland, June 3, 2026. As Allied Air Command's premier tactical exercise, Ramstein Flag 26 tests the ability of U.S. and NATO forces to respond to emerging threats with immediate, decisive airpower. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Sarah Hedgman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 13:31
    Photo ID: 9725558
    VIRIN: 260602-F-GR701-4567
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 5.6 MB
    Location: PIRKKALA (BIRKALA), FI
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, US Airmen, Marines conduct cross-servicing prep for RAFL26 [Image 6 of 6], by 2nd Lt. Sarah Hedgman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    US Airmen, Marines conduct cross-servicing prep for RAFL26
    US Airmen, Marines conduct cross-servicing prep for RAFL26
    US Airmen, Marines conduct cross-servicing prep for RAFL26
    US Airmen, Marines conduct cross-servicing prep for RAFL26
    US Airmen, Marines conduct cross-servicing prep for RAFL26
    US Airmen, Marines conduct cross-servicing prep for RAFL26

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    cockpit
    pre-flight
    F-35 Lightning II
    pilot
    crew chief
    fighter jet

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