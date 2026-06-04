US Airmen, Marines conduct cross-servicing prep for RAFL26

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U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Joseph Sprowls, 493rd Fighter Generation Squadron production superintendent, oversees cross-service refueling of an F-35A Lightning II aircraft at Pirkkala Air Base, Finland, June 3, 2026. As a premier NATO live-fly exercise, Ramstein Flag 26 highlights the seamless integration of 48th Fighter Wing assets into Finland’s defense infrastructure, proving that NATO Allies are stronger together. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Sarah Hedgman)