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    US Airmen, Marines conduct cross-servicing prep for RAFL26 [Image 5 of 6]

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    US Airmen, Marines conduct cross-servicing prep for RAFL26

    PIRKKALA (BIRKALA), FINLAND

    06.02.2026

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Sarah Hedgman 

    48th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Joseph Sprowls, 493rd Fighter Generation Squadron production superintendent, oversees cross-service refueling of an F-35A Lightning II aircraft at Pirkkala Air Base, Finland, June 3, 2026. As a premier NATO live-fly exercise, Ramstein Flag 26 highlights the seamless integration of 48th Fighter Wing assets into Finland’s defense infrastructure, proving that NATO Allies are stronger together. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Sarah Hedgman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 13:29
    Photo ID: 9725550
    VIRIN: 260602-F-GR701-9798
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.63 MB
    Location: PIRKKALA (BIRKALA), FI
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, US Airmen, Marines conduct cross-servicing prep for RAFL26 [Image 6 of 6], by 2nd Lt. Sarah Hedgman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    US Airmen, Marines conduct cross-servicing prep for RAFL26
    US Airmen, Marines conduct cross-servicing prep for RAFL26
    US Airmen, Marines conduct cross-servicing prep for RAFL26
    US Airmen, Marines conduct cross-servicing prep for RAFL26
    US Airmen, Marines conduct cross-servicing prep for RAFL26
    US Airmen, Marines conduct cross-servicing prep for RAFL26

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    TAGS

    F-35 Lightning II
    ground operations
    mechanic
    U.S. Air Force
    crew chief
    flight line

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