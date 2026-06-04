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    US Airmen, Marines conduct cross-servicing prep for RAFL26 [Image 1 of 6]

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    US Airmen, Marines conduct cross-servicing prep for RAFL26

    PIRKKALA (BIRKALA), FINLAND

    06.02.2026

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Sarah Hedgman 

    48th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft conduct post-flight operations at Pirkkala Air Base, Finland, June 3, 2026. Ramstein Flag 26 allows 48th Fighter Wing Airmen to train shoulder-to-shoulder at Pirkkala Air Base, enabling U.S. and Finnish Airmen to align operational procedures, bolstering collective defense capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Sarah Hedgman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 13:31
    Photo ID: 9725555
    VIRIN: 260602-F-GR701-2391
    Resolution: 8073x5382
    Size: 4.94 MB
    Location: PIRKKALA (BIRKALA), FI
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, US Airmen, Marines conduct cross-servicing prep for RAFL26 [Image 6 of 6], by 2nd Lt. Sarah Hedgman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    US Airmen, Marines conduct cross-servicing prep for RAFL26
    US Airmen, Marines conduct cross-servicing prep for RAFL26
    US Airmen, Marines conduct cross-servicing prep for RAFL26
    US Airmen, Marines conduct cross-servicing prep for RAFL26
    US Airmen, Marines conduct cross-servicing prep for RAFL26
    US Airmen, Marines conduct cross-servicing prep for RAFL26

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    ground crew
    F-35A Lightning II
    stealth aircraft
    U.S. Air Force
    fighter jet
    flight line

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