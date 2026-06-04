U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft conduct post-flight operations at Pirkkala Air Base, Finland, June 3, 2026. Ramstein Flag 26 allows 48th Fighter Wing Airmen to train shoulder-to-shoulder at Pirkkala Air Base, enabling U.S. and Finnish Airmen to align operational procedures, bolstering collective defense capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Sarah Hedgman)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 13:31
|Photo ID:
|9725555
|VIRIN:
|260602-F-GR701-2391
|Resolution:
|8073x5382
|Size:
|4.94 MB
|Location:
|PIRKKALA (BIRKALA), FI
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, US Airmen, Marines conduct cross-servicing prep for RAFL26 [Image 6 of 6], by 2nd Lt. Sarah Hedgman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.