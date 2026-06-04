US Airmen, Marines conduct cross-servicing prep for RAFL26

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U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft conduct post-flight operations at Pirkkala Air Base, Finland, June 3, 2026. Ramstein Flag 26 allows 48th Fighter Wing Airmen to train shoulder-to-shoulder at Pirkkala Air Base, enabling U.S. and Finnish Airmen to align operational procedures, bolstering collective defense capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Sarah Hedgman)