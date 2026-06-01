Team Little Rock Members run a half marathon during a Run the Runway event at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, May 30, 2026. The half marathon, 5k and kids run had a combined total of over 400 runners that participated. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Imani West)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 12:11
|Photo ID:
|9725397
|VIRIN:
|260530-F-HO957-1260
|Resolution:
|5548x3699
|Size:
|1.39 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Run the Runway 2026 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Imani West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.