Team Little Rock members participate in Run the Runway at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, May 30, 2026. The event, first for the installation, consisted of a half-marathon, 5k and a kids 1 mile run. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Imani West)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 12:11
|Photo ID:
|9725393
|VIRIN:
|260530-F-HO957-1178
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|3.25 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Run the Runway 2026 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Imani West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.