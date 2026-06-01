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    Run the Runway 2026 [Image 6 of 7]

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    Run the Runway 2026

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Imani West 

    19th Airlift Wing

    Team Little Rock members participate in Run the Runway at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, May 30, 2026. The event, first for the installation, consisted of a half-marathon, 5k and a kids 1 mile run. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Imani West)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 12:11
    Photo ID: 9725393
    VIRIN: 260530-F-HO957-1178
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 3.25 MB
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Run the Runway 2026 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Imani West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Team Little Rock
    19AW
    Herk Nation

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