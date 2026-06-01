A Team Little Rock member runs a half marathon during the Run the Runway event at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, May 30, 2026. The half marathon consisted of over 100 runners, while the 5k consisted of over 200 runners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Imani West)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 12:11
|Photo ID:
|9725357
|VIRIN:
|260530-F-HO957-1162
|Resolution:
|5385x3590
|Size:
|1.35 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Run the Runway 2026 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Imani West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.