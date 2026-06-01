Spangdahlem exercise hones readiness, tests defenses against drone threats

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A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 52nd Maintenance Squadron prepares a custom-built drone for flight during the Threat Enhanced Emergency Readiness Exercise at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 1, 2026. The Crimson Raven program empowers maintainers to build and repair adversary systems in-house, significantly reducing downtime. This rapid innovation hones warfighting readiness, ensuring forces remain sharp, adaptable and lethal. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kacie Ramos)