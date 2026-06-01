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    Spangdahlem exercise hones readiness, tests defenses against drone threats [Image 3 of 4]

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    Spangdahlem exercise hones readiness, tests defenses against drone threats

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    05.31.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kacie Ramos 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    A custom-built drone flies during the Threat Enhanced Emergency Readiness Exercise at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 1, 2026. Assembled with 3D-printed components, the aircraft served as a realistic adversary platform to test base defenses. Simulating dynamic threats hones warfighting readiness, ensuring forces remain sharp, adaptable and lethal. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kacie Ramos)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 10:20
    Photo ID: 9725061
    VIRIN: 260601-F-NT235-1276
    Resolution: 5627x3193
    Size: 785.06 KB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Spangdahlem exercise hones readiness, tests defenses against drone threats [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Kacie Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Readiness
    Drone
    Saber Sharp
    TEE-REX

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