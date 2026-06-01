Spangdahlem exercise hones readiness, tests defenses against drone threats

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A custom-built drone flies during the Threat Enhanced Emergency Readiness Exercise at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 1, 2026. Assembled with 3D-printed components, the aircraft served as a realistic adversary platform to test base defenses. Simulating dynamic threats hones warfighting readiness, ensuring forces remain sharp, adaptable and lethal. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kacie Ramos)