A custom-built drone flies during the Threat Enhanced Emergency Readiness Exercise at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 1, 2026. Assembled with 3D-printed components, the aircraft served as a realistic adversary platform to test base defenses. Simulating dynamic threats hones warfighting readiness, ensuring forces remain sharp, adaptable and lethal. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kacie Ramos)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 10:20
|Photo ID:
|9725061
|VIRIN:
|260601-F-NT235-1276
|Resolution:
|5627x3193
|Size:
|785.06 KB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Spangdahlem exercise hones readiness, tests defenses against drone threats [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Kacie Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.