(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HEADLINE [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    HEADLINE

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    05.31.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kacie Ramos 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Hunter Evenson, 52nd Maintenance Squadron plans, scheduling and documentation noncommissioned officer in charge, flies a custom-built drone during the Threat Enhanced Emergency Readiness Exercise at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 1, 2026. As part of the Crimson Raven program, the drone simulated adversary unmanned aerial systems to test installation defenses. Employing realistic threats hones warfighting readiness, ensuring forces remain adaptable and lethal. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kacie Ramos)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 10:22
    Photo ID: 9725051
    VIRIN: 260601-F-NT235-1093
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.11 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HEADLINE [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Kacie Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Spangdahlem exercise hones readiness, tests defenses against drone threats
    HEADLINE
    Spangdahlem exercise hones readiness, tests defenses against drone threats
    Spangdahlem exercise hones readiness, tests defenses against drone threats

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Readiness
    Drone
    Saber Sharp
    TEE-REX

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery