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U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Hunter Evenson, 52nd Maintenance Squadron plans, scheduling and documentation noncommissioned officer in charge, flies a custom-built drone during the Threat Enhanced Emergency Readiness Exercise at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 1, 2026. As part of the Crimson Raven program, the drone simulated adversary unmanned aerial systems to test installation defenses. Employing realistic threats hones warfighting readiness, ensuring forces remain adaptable and lethal. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kacie Ramos)