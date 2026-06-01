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    Quantum sensor breakthrough could transform Army battlefield signal detection [Image 3 of 3]

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    Quantum sensor breakthrough could transform Army battlefield signal detection

    UNITED STATES

    05.01.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command - Army Research Laboratory

    This illustration captures the power of ARL's Rydberg quantum sensor. A single atom, excited to a highly sensitive Rydberg state, detects and analyzes radio-frequency signals from distant sources with remarkable precision.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 08:58
    Photo ID: 9724856
    VIRIN: 260501-D-A1908-8539
    Resolution: 14998x8436
    Size: 5.44 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    Quantum sensor breakthrough could transform Army battlefield signal detection
    Quantum sensor breakthrough could transform Army battlefield signal detection
    Quantum sensor breakthrough could transform Army battlefield signal detection

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