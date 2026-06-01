Quantum sensor breakthrough could transform Army battlefield signal detection

This illustration captures the power of ARL's Rydberg quantum sensor. A single atom, excited to a highly sensitive Rydberg state, detects and analyzes radio-frequency signals from distant sources with remarkable precision.
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 08:58
|Photo ID:
|9724856
|VIRIN:
|260501-D-A1908-8539
|Resolution:
|14998x8436
|Size:
|5.44 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
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