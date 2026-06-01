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    Quantum sensor breakthrough could transform Army battlefield signal detection [Image 2 of 3]

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    Quantum sensor breakthrough could transform Army battlefield signal detection

    UNITED STATES

    05.01.2025

    Photo by Lisa Bistreich-Wolfe 

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command - Army Research Laboratory

    The rubidium vapor cell at the core of ARL's Rydberg quantum sensor enables precise detection of radio-frequency signals that could give Soldiers improved situational awareness, more secure communications and faster decision-making on the battlefield.

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    Date Taken: 05.01.2025
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 08:58
    Photo ID: 9724854
    VIRIN: 250501-O-DX796-5874
    Resolution: 4309x2873
    Size: 5.16 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Quantum sensor breakthrough could transform Army battlefield signal detection [Image 3 of 3], by Lisa Bistreich-Wolfe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Quantum sensor breakthrough could transform Army battlefield signal detection
    Quantum sensor breakthrough could transform Army battlefield signal detection
    Quantum sensor breakthrough could transform Army battlefield signal detection

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