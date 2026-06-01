The rubidium vapor cell at the core of ARL's Rydberg quantum sensor enables precise detection of radio-frequency signals that could give Soldiers improved situational awareness, more secure communications and faster decision-making on the battlefield.
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 08:58
|Photo ID:
|9724854
|VIRIN:
|250501-O-DX796-5874
|Resolution:
|4309x2873
|Size:
|5.16 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Quantum sensor breakthrough could transform Army battlefield signal detection [Image 3 of 3], by Lisa Bistreich-Wolfe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.