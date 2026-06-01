Quantum sensor breakthrough could transform Army battlefield signal detection

A glass cell containing rubidium atoms sits at the heart of ARL's Rydberg quantum sensor. Lasers excite the atoms to highly sensitive Rydberg states, enabling detection of the full 3D direction of incoming radio-frequency signals from the horn antennas visible in the background.
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 08:58
|Photo ID:
|9724855
|VIRIN:
|250501-D-A1908-5329
|Resolution:
|1280x853
|Size:
|361.08 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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