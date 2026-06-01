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    Quantum sensor breakthrough could transform Army battlefield signal detection [Image 1 of 3]

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    Quantum sensor breakthrough could transform Army battlefield signal detection

    UNITED STATES

    05.01.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command - Army Research Laboratory

    A glass cell containing rubidium atoms sits at the heart of ARL's Rydberg quantum sensor. Lasers excite the atoms to highly sensitive Rydberg states, enabling detection of the full 3D direction of incoming radio-frequency signals from the horn antennas visible in the background.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2025
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 08:58
    Photo ID: 9724855
    VIRIN: 250501-D-A1908-5329
    Resolution: 1280x853
    Size: 361.08 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    Quantum sensor breakthrough could transform Army battlefield signal detection
    Quantum sensor breakthrough could transform Army battlefield signal detection
    Quantum sensor breakthrough could transform Army battlefield signal detection

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