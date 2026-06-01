Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Gen. Randall Reed, United States Transportation Command commander, delivers remarks during the Joint Operations and Mission Planning Center ribbon-cutting ceremony, May 29, 2026 at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. The new facility is the new home for members from USTRANSCOM, Air Mobility Command, 618th Air Operations Center, and the Air Intelligence Squadron. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano)