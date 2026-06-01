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    New Joint Operations & Mission Planning Center unveiled at Scott AFB [Image 3 of 4]

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    New Joint Operations &amp; Mission Planning Center unveiled at Scott AFB

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2026

    Photo by Charles Delano 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Randall Reed, United States Transportation Command commander, delivers remarks during the Joint Operations and Mission Planning Center ribbon-cutting ceremony, May 29, 2026 at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. The new facility is the new home for members from USTRANSCOM, Air Mobility Command, 618th Air Operations Center, and the Air Intelligence Squadron. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 08:53
    Photo ID: 9724848
    VIRIN: 260529-A-PA223-1010
    Resolution: 1638x2048
    Size: 834.73 KB
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    New Joint Operations &amp; Mission Planning Center unveiled at Scott AFB
    New Joint Operations &amp; Mission Planning Center unveiled at Scott AFB
    New Joint Operations &amp; Mission Planning Center unveiled at Scott AFB
    New Joint Operations &amp; Mission Planning Center unveiled at Scott AFB

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    Air Mobility Command
    Scott Air Force Base
    USTRANSCOM
    JOMPC
    USACE

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