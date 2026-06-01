Ian Mitchell, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District engineering division chief, delivers remarks during the Joint Operations and Mission Planning Center ribbon-cutting ceremony, May 29, 2026 at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. The new facility is the new home for members from USTRANSCOM, Air Mobility Command, 618th Air Operations Center, and the Air Intelligence Squadron. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 08:53
|Photo ID:
|9724839
|VIRIN:
|260529-A-PA223-1009
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|718.92 KB
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New Joint Operations & Mission Planning Center unveiled at Scott AFB [Image 4 of 4], by Charles Delano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
One mission. One Team. One build.
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