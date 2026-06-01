A drone swarm field demonstration conducted at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) in Livermore, California on April 28, 2026. (Courtesy photo, release number LLNL-MI-2020008)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 05:11
|Photo ID:
|9724709
|VIRIN:
|260428-D-D0492-1144
|Resolution:
|4721x3046
|Size:
|1.79 MB
|Location:
|LIVERMORE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
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AFRICOM advances drone swarm defense system in second field test
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