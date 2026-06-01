(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFRICOM advances drone swarm defense system in second field test [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    AFRICOM advances drone swarm defense system in second field test

    LIVERMORE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Africa Command

    A drone swarm field demonstration conducted at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) in Livermore, California on April 28, 2026. (Courtesy photo, release number LLNL-MI-2020008)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 05:11
    Photo ID: 9724709
    VIRIN: 260428-D-D0492-1144
    Resolution: 4721x3046
    Size: 1.79 MB
    Location: LIVERMORE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFRICOM advances drone swarm defense system in second field test [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AFRICOM advances drone swarm defense system in second field test
    AFRICOM advances drone swarm defense system in second field test

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    AFRICOM advances drone swarm defense system in second field test

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Drone
    innovation
    drone swarms
    US Africa Command (USAFRICOM)
    technology
    tech innovation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery