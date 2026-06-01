Date Taken: 04.28.2026 Date Posted: 06.04.2026 05:11 Photo ID: 9724706 VIRIN: 260428-D-D0492-6090 Resolution: 2706x1833 Size: 864.86 KB Location: LIVERMORE, CALIFORNIA, US

Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, AFRICOM advances drone swarm defense system in second field test [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.